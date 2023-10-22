Lib Dem PPC for South Shropshire calls for action on flash floods

From the Shropshire Star:
Chris Naylor, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the new South Shropshire constituency at the general election, says the county needs to be better prepared for deluges like that that hit the area as part of Storm Babet.
He said immediate steps that need to be taken are drain clearance and looking for ways to control the flow of water.
After meeting residents in Church Stretton affected by flooding from the A49, he told the paper:
"Yet again it has rained hard. Yet again there were flash floods that could have been avoided if the county had been better prepared. Floods at Minsterley, Ludlow, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer and in many other towns and villages in the south of the county."I am saddened and shocked to hear that one man died in floodwater at Cleobury Mortimer."
And added:
He added: “The stark reality is that south Shropshire needs to be better prepared for these deluges. The science is straightforward. As the climate warms, the air will hold more water. Deluges, rather than the steady rain we are used to, will become more common.
South Shropshire is the successor to the Ludlow constituency that Matthew Green held for the Liberal Democrats between 2001 and 2005.
Since then it has returned a Conservative with large majorities, but in recent weeks two of the safest Tory council wards in the constituency have been gained by the Lib Dems with huge swings. Something is stirring among those blue remembered hills.
