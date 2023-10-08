Genesis: Your Own Special Way

To a poor boy from the backstreets of Market Harborough who relied on Radio Luxemburg and Radio One for his music, Genesis's I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) was like a song from another planet.
It was a track from their 1973 album Selling England by the Pound and reached number 21 in the UK singles chart the following year.
Your Own Special Way comes from 1976's Wind & Wuthering. It failed to trouble the top 40 in the UK, but it was a similarly minor hit in the US too.
This is Genesis at a transitional stage. Peter Gabriel has left the band, but its full philcollinsisation is yet to take place.
For some reason I thought of Your Own Special Way the other day, after quite possibly not having heard it since it was released in 1977.
