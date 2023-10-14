The Joy of Six 1170

Katharine Pindar argues that the Liberal Democrats have nothing to lose by being bold.
Joanna Moncrief is interviewed about her research review that threw doubt on the idea that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain.
"The blast on October 14 1913 killed 439 men and boys, with another dying during rescue operations. It was, and remains, the worst coal mining disaster in British history and also the sixth worst in the world." Ben Curtis on the Senghenydd colliery explosion.
"Whitfield would always have to put up with 'difficult' male performers (she had grown used to having to get through scenes stroking Frankie Howerd's hair without horrifying him by dislodging his wig, and she had to spend all of The Blood Donor episode - and all of the subsequent others - trying to interact with Tony Hancock whilst he stared blankly over her shoulder reading his cue cards)." Graham McCann says that. because she was a woman, June Whitfield never received the respect she deserved as a performer.
A London Inheritance mourns the death of the city's telephone boxes.
