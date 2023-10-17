The Joy of Six 1171

Rob Parsons reviews Johnson at 10: The Inside Story by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell.
"Young people are often excluded from decisions about mental health research and interventions. They tend to be seen as simply participants in research projects developed by academics who are often much older than they are. As a result, young people who have experienced a problem lack opportunities to influence the development and design of interventions that aim to help." Alex Lloyd and Manveer Sadhra argue that young people should have a say in the development of the mental health interventions they receive.
Imagine what Afghanistan could do if they played international cricket regularly, says Abhishek Mukherjee.
"A Venice that has less in common with Canaletto than with the slightly grubby canvases of Francesco Guardi, Don’t Look Now's locations are one of several things that’ll come to mind when asked to recall Roeg's masterpiece. Other elements include a terrifying sequence where John is almost killed when the scaffolding in the church he’s repairing collapses, and the abrupt, brutal finale which I won’t spoil through either discussion or dissection." Richard Luck marks the 50th anniversary of Nic Roeg's film Don't Look Now.
Andy Marshall on photographing the churches of Romney Marsh.
No comments:
Post a Comment