Fyfe Robertson on the Forth and Clyde Canal

I remember Fyfe Robertson from the 1960s. He often gave the impression that he was surprised to find himself on television, as though he had been having a quiet drink when someone pointed the camera at him.
In face he was a notable journalist and, before he turned his hand to television, had been with Picture Post in its glory years.
Click on the image above to go the BBC Rewind site and see him report on the imminent closure of the Forth and Clyde Canal on Tonight in 1962.
It did indeed close the following year, but the good news is that it was reopened in 2001.
No comments:
Post a Comment