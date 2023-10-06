Mirror publishes list of 14 seats where Labour supporters can help defeat the Tories by voting Lib Dem

From today's Mirror:
The Compass campaign group has published details of 14 constituencies where the Lib Dems are best placed to topple the Conservatives - and urged Labour supporters to switch allegiance
Tactical voting campaigners have revealed how Labour supporters switching their loyalty in 14 'unwinnable' seats could help oust the Tories.
So the Mirror isn't yet backing such tactical voting, just putting the idea out there, you understand.
The Mirror is remembered as having influenced Labour supporters to vote tactically in the 1997 general election, but its readership was higher then and there were fewer sources of information and 'alternative facts'.
Still it's good to see the paper is making moves in that direction again, though I can't find anything about this on the Compass website.
But you want to know the list of 14 seats, don't you?
- Carshalton and Wallington
- Cheadle
- Cheltenham
- Esher and Walton
- Guildford
- Hazel Grove
- Lewes
- St Ives
- South Cambridgeshire
- Sutton and Cheam
- Wimbledon
- Winchester
- Woking
- Wokingham
