New role for Brian Paddick - and a note on his family history

Lib Dem Voice reports that the Liberal Democrat peer Brian Paddick is to become a non-executive adviser to the Metropolitan Police and will sit as a crossbencher in the House of Lords for the duration of this appointment.
Congratulations to him - I'm sure he will give good advice.
This story gives me an excuse to revisit a favourite piece of trivia: Brian Paddick is a relation of the actor Hugh Paddick, who is best remembered today as a member of the cast of the radio comedy Round the Horne.
As the graphic below, which I salvaged from a defunct family history site via the Wayback Machine, shows, Brian and Hugh Paddick are second cousins once removed.
You can hear Hugh playing Julian to Kenneth Williams' Sandy above.
