The Joy of Six 1168

"When a child arrives in need of a placement it is a rush to the phones to find somewhere that can provide for the needs of that child and the net is cast far and wide across the country. As smaller providers are closing or being bought by larger concerns this very bespoke pool reduces and the sector can become a bidding war for any remaining places available." Chris Carubia, deputy leader of the Lib Dem group on Wirral Council, makes the case for government regulation of childcare placement costs.
Euan McColm on the Tory nonsense over 15-minute cities: "Andrew Bowie entered the House of Commons as a politician of the moderate centre ground, a man regarded even by opponents as an honest broker. I wonder if he ever imagined he'd one day be reduced to peddling conspiracy theories in order to win the support of reactionary right-wingers."
Why are true stories about active police investigations going untold in the media? Charlotte Tobitt explains.
"This inability to make pro-active decisions for the good of the game, because they may upset or disturb the privileges of an elite minority, is typical of the game’s administration over the last century. Moreover, this behaviour explains why the recommendations of previous reports ... have never been enacted." Duncan Stone doubts that the England and Wales Cricket Board's ambition to make cricket Britain's 'most inclusive sport' will be fulfilled.
Philip Concannon takes us inside the restoration of Michael Powell's 1960 film Peeping Tom.
No comments:
Post a Comment