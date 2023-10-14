Mike Brearley comes up with another fine index

We know that Mike Brearley wider intellectual interests give rise to the best indexes going - see his On Cricket and On Form. I bought another Brearley book, Spirit of Cricket, today and am not disappointed by the pairs of names its index contains:
Aristides the Just
Bedi, Bishan
Beethoven, Ludwig van
Gaskell, Elizabeth
Gatting, Mike
Jardine, Douglas
Jesus, Christ
McCullum, Brendon
Machiavelli, Niccolò
Muralitharan, Muttiah
Murdoch, Iris
Titmus, Fred
Torah
Wittgenstein, Ludwig
Woakes, Chris
