Saturday, October 14, 2023

Mike Brearley comes up with another fine index

We know that Mike Brearley wider intellectual interests give rise to the best indexes going - see his On Cricket and On Form. I bought another Brearley book, Spirit of Cricket, today and am not disappointed by the pairs of names its index contains:

Archer, Jofra
Aristides the Just

Bedi, Bishan
Beethoven, Ludwig van

Gaskell, Elizabeth
Gatting, Mike

Jardine, Douglas
Jesus, Christ

McCullum, Brendon
Machiavelli, Niccolò

Muralitharan, Muttiah
Murdoch, Iris

Titmus, Fred
Torah

Wittgenstein, Ludwig
Woakes, Chris

