Lily Gladstone and William Ewart Gladstone

Gladstone was born in 1986 and grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation in north-western Montana, and, as her biography in the film’s press notes proudly elaborates, has "tribal affiliations that include Kainai, Amskapi Piikani and Nimi’ipuu First Nations".
She explains: "I lived in the reservations until I was 11, when we moved for lack of economic opportunities."
But what wins her my Trivial Fact of the Day Award is another extract from that interview:
Gladstone then adds a postscript about her forebears, revealing that her great, great grandfather, on her mother’s side, was first cousin to William Gladstone, the British prime minister.
