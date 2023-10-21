Saturday, October 21, 2023

Lily Gladstone and William Ewart Gladstone

Lily Gladstone, star of Killers of the Flower Moon, was interviewed about an earlier film - Certain Women - in the Guardian in 2017:

Gladstone was born in 1986 and grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation in north-western Montana, and, as her biography in the film’s press notes proudly elaborates, has "tribal affiliations that include Kainai, Amskapi Piikani and Nimi’ipuu First Nations". 
She explains: "I lived in the reservations until I was 11, when we moved for lack of economic opportunities."

But what wins her my Trivial Fact of the Day Award is another extract from that interview:

Gladstone then adds a postscript about her forebears, revealing that her great, great grandfather, on her mother’s side, was first cousin to William Gladstone, the British prime minister.

h/t to Marie Le Conte on Bluesky.

