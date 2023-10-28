Wellingborough Conservatives: "If you make enough dubious claims, fast enough, honest speakers are overwhelmed"

With a by-election on the cards in Wellingborough after the decision to suspend Peter Bone for six weeks, it's time to take a look at the town's Conservatives. What sort of candidate will they choose? What sort of campaign, if given their head party by the national party, will they fight?
We have a clue in the shape of a document circulated to Tory activists in the town in 2020 and leaked to the Huffington Post.
The website's report on it said:
In a section calling for grassroots campaigners of Boris Johnson’s party to “learn” from Trump, the document says the president successfully managed to “weaponise fake news”.
“Trump has learnt that a ‘lie can go round the whole world before the truth can get its boots on’,” it says.
“If you make enough dubious claims, fast enough, honest speakers are overwhelmed. If someone tweets ten dubious claims per day and it takes you a week to disprove each one, then you are doomed.
“Trump uses this tactic to dominate the news and to crowd out legitimate politicians.”
The local party then instructs campaigners to “say the first thing that comes into your head”.
It says: “It’ll probably be nonsense, but it knocks your opponent out of his stride and takes away his headline.
“You then have a few seconds (possibly minutes) to reword it, say that you mis-spoke, were mis-heard, or whatever.
“You may get a bad headline saying that you spoke something silly, but you can live that down. Meanwhile your opponent is knocked off the news-feed.
“It runs counter to everything that traditional politicians are taught – viz. never say anything that is not 100% accurate. The problem is that 100% right, two weeks late equals defeat.
“Sometimes, it is better to give the WRONG answer at the RIGHT time, than the RIGHT answer at the WRONG time.”
Telling voters to F*** Off didn't work in Tamworth, so maybe they will try to ape Trump in Wellingborough.
