Parts of the Brush works at Loughborough to be demolished

From the Leicester Mercury:
One of the most significant sites of Loughborough’s industrial heyday looks set to be changed forever, with the news that much of ‘the Brush’ could be bulldozed. The owners of the Falcon Works Industrial Estate hope to demolish a number of buildings on the Nottingham Road site, including parts of the former Brush plant, but intend to leave the iconic 1920s building referred to in planning documents as the Brush building, sometimes also called the Falcon Building, but known to former employees has ’24 shop’.
The Brush works is a large and sprawling site, and the best way to see it is from a train on the preserved Great Central (North) line.
As this line does not have a station in Loughborough, trains stop at the embankment above the Brush works and then reverse to go north again. This gave me the chance, a few years ago, to take some photos of the site - note the glimpses of rolling stock and a locomotive.
One day the gap at Loughborough will be bridges - work on this continues - and trains will be able to continue southwards to call at Loughborough Central and then continue to Leicester.
