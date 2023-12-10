Be Bop Deluxe: Ships in the Night

Be Bop Deluxe were formed in 1972 by Bill Nelson from Wakefield. Discogs says of them:
Musically restless Be Bop Deluxe never actually played Be-Bop music, and dabbled instead with genres that ranged from prog rock to proto-punk and new wave.
Ships in the Night, their only UK hit (it reached no. 23 in 1976), displays some of that restlessness. It starts off as though it is trying to turn into Mama Mia by Abba, and goes through other twists after that.
It seemed this song was never off the radio in 1976, so I was surprised to find it hadn't been a bigger hit. But then the years between glam and punk weren't kind to the singles chart, so any single this interesting would have stood out to mainstream radio DJs with good taste in music. There were a few, even on wonderful Radio 1.
No comments:
Post a Comment