Is Lee Anderson the Balrog? It's the question everyone is asking

You fear to go into those mines. The Dwarves delved too greedily and too deep.
That was Moria, where they let loose the Balrog.
The Dwarves were similarly ill advised in the Nottinghamshire coalfield and they let loose Lee Anderson.
