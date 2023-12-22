Friday, December 22, 2023

Leicestershire Lib Dems see off the Tories, Labour and Santa


There was a triple triumph for the Liberal Democrats in Leicestershire yesterday. 

In local by-elections we held the Blaby and Glen Parva ward of Leicestershire County Council and the Glen Parva ward of Blaby District Council, and gained a seat on Blaby Parish Council.

This gain was despite the opposing candidate standing under the label 'Independent and Volunteer Village Santa'.

Such a label must give rise to concern that the candidate has been treating the voters (but only if they have been nice).

Congratulations to the winning candidates and to Blaby Lib Dems. You can see the full results below.

