Leicestershire Lib Dems see off the Tories, Labour and Santa

There was a triple triumph for the Liberal Democrats in Leicestershire yesterday.
In local by-elections we held the Blaby and Glen Parva ward of Leicestershire County Council and the Glen Parva ward of Blaby District Council, and gained a seat on Blaby Parish Council.
This gain was despite the opposing candidate standing under the label 'Independent and Volunteer Village Santa'.
Such a label must give rise to concern that the candidate has been treating the voters (but only if they have been nice).
Congratulations to the winning candidates and to Blaby Lib Dems. You can see the full results below.
LIB DEM HOLD— ALDC (@ALDC) December 22, 2023
LEICESTERSHIRE CC; Blaby & Glen Parva Division
🔶 JORDAN, Sue, LibDem, 989, 61.2%, +12.5%
🔵 Con, 320, 19.8%, -13.7%
🔴 Lab, 190, 11.8%, +1.8%
🟢 Grn, 116, 7.2%, -0.5%
Congratulations 🎉 to Coun Sue Jordan
and her team on their win 🥇. pic.twitter.com/Tpd1YPpmCe
Correction— ALDC (@ALDC) December 22, 2023
LIB DEM HOLD
BLABY DC; Glen Parva Ward
🔶 SAVAGE, Andrew, LibDem, 438, 60.6%, +5.4%
🔵 Cons, 140, 19.4%, -3.7%
🔴 Lab, 102, 14.1%, +14.1%
🟢 Grn, 43, 6.0% +6.0%
Congratulations 🎉 to Coun. Andrew Savage and his team on this seasonal 🎅🏽 election victory 🏅 pic.twitter.com/Zs9ZZfOKe2
LIB DEM GAIN— ALDC (@ALDC) December 22, 2023
Blaby Parish, South Ward
🔶 LibDem, Glynn Smith, 441, 69.3%
🎅🏽 Ind and Volunteer Village Santa, 195, 30.1%
Congratulations 🎉 to Coun. Glynn Smith and his team on this 🥇 win. pic.twitter.com/8NijVmHzTl
