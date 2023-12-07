Lord Bonkers' Diary: Whoever wrote that never employed Meadowcroft

Sunday
To St Asquith’s, where the Revd Hughes takes as his text Matthew 8:9: “For I am a man under authority, having soldiers under me: and I say to this man, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.“
All I can say is that whoever wrote that never employed Meadowcroft.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
1 comment:
"All I can say is that whoever wrote that never employed Meadowcroft".
I worked down the corridor as National Youth Officer at LPO way back in 1964 when Michael was the party's Local Government Officer. My response is Michael is a proper Liberal, always knew what he was doing (and still does), and the Party should listen to him now. He was a major force in revitalising and rebuilding the party back then, and later, won a 'No Hope' parliamentary seat in West Leeds.
If the modern LD party merely focuses on a narrow band of temporarily disillusioned Home Counties Tory seats then it will lose its identity as a radical force. It will lose seats gained there when the tide inevitably turn again - as it will, and it will cease to be a national political party.
A mere 10 votes in a Durham local by-election last week ought to set alarm bells ringing - and there are now dozens of derelict seats in Wales & Scotland and the industrial North.
It's time for Davey/Pack et al to wake up to what's really going on outside the leafy home counties.
Post a Comment