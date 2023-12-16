Former Tory council leader will back Labour if there's a Wellingborough by-election

If the recall petition against Peter Bone succeeds then Labour will have the support of a former Conservative leader of Wellingborough Borough Council, reports the Mirror:
Martin Griffiths, who has served as a councillor for 17 years, and is a former leader of Wellingborough Borough Council, said the area needs an “honest MP. Someone with integrity who puts residents first.”
In a video message announcing he’d back Labour candidate Gen Kitchen, he said: “Our former Conservative MP has exploited his position, refused to stand down when called out and is costing taxpayers in excess of £100,000.”
The petition closes on Tuesday and the Liberal Democrat candidate if there is a by-election will be Ana Savage Gunn.
