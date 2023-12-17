Black Box Recorder: The English Motorway System

I may dream of one day seeing thistles force their way up through the concrete, but that's not how Black Box Recorder saw things:
The English motorway system is beautiful and strange,
It's been there forever, it's never going to change.
The band flourished around the turn of the century, and this is a track from The Facts of Life, the second of their three LPs, which was released in May 2000.
Black Box Recorder consisted of Sarah Nixey, who was the singer, Luke Haines of The Auteurs, and John Moore, formerly of The Jesus and Mary Chain.
