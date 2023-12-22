See a young Paddy Ashdown on Talking Pictures TV this evening

Today is the fifth anniversary of Paddy Ashdown's death. I still mourn him as a man and a leader.
By coincidence, at 20.50 this evening Talking Pictures TV (Freeview Channel 82) is showing a short Look at Life film from 1964 about British troops in Sarawak. At one point we see a young Marines officer... Lieutenant Ashdown.
Talking Pictures has a free online catch-up service - TPTV Encore - where most of its programmes appear. In case this one doesn't, I've added an excerpt from the film above.
