Shane Warne watches a 13-year-old Rehan Ahmed bowl

Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed was England's most economical bowler in today's 50-over international against the West Indies, with 2-40 off his 10 overs. As I write, Brook and Buttler are knocking off the runs after an earlier wobble, but who knows with England at the moment?
Ahmed was bowling in the nets to England batsmen when he was 12. This video shows Shane Warne watching him the following summer year and being impressed.
One notable thing about Ahmed is that, like Warne and unlike many other wrist spinners, he has a simple and classical bowling action. Here's to the future.
