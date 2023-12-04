Euro 2024 draw: Uefa investigates after sex noises disrupt broadcast

BBC Sport wins our Headline of the Day Award and the judges suggest your read the story below:
Uefa says it is investigating after sex noises were transmitted during the broadcast of the Euro 2024 draw on Saturday.
Lewd noises could be heard as Switzerland were drawn in Group A with Scotland, Hungary and hosts Germany.
A similar incident occurred on the BBC in the build-up to January's FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Wolves.
YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis claimed responsibility for both that and the latest prank
