The Lib Dems are back in North Kesteven

Yesterday was a good day for the Liberal Democrats in council by-elections, but as an East Midlander (albeit one born in Hampshire) I can be forgiven for concentrating on our gain in Lincolnshire.
The victorious Lib Dem candidate was Adrian Whittle, whose father was a Conservative district councillor hererabouts for 11 years. Adrian himself was a Tory until the EU referendum.
Billinghay Rural (North Kesteven) Council By-Election Result:— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) December 14, 2023
🔶 LDM: 41.1% (New)
🌳 CON: 29.5%*
🙋 IND (Liles): 26.1% (New)
🙋 IND (Brand): 3.4% (New)
*Previously elected unopposed.
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
Changes w/ 2023.
"The first job I want to do is try and map all the potholes in the ward because that is something that drives everybody up the wall. It's a bone of contention for most residents."There's a lot of bad streets, and while I can't go and fix them individually, if I can draw up a complete list of them, then I will certainly be taking it to the relevant people and say, 'look, can we have a plan of action'?"
