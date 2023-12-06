Lord Bonkers' Diary: A foul-smelling bird of uncertain temper

Saturday
Libby, the Liberal Democrats’ mascot, is, as I have observed before, a foul-smelling bird of uncertain temper. When I give her the run of the Bonkers Hall Estate over the summer recess so she can breathe some fresh country air, it generally proves more of a duty than a pleasure. Of late, however, Libby has revealed an unexpected sense of humour. She has taken to impersonating a vulture and circling the skies above the constituency offices of Conservative MPs with small majorities. Already, more than one junior minister from Surrey has handed back his portfolio after being haunted by her. This evening I tell mine host at the Bonkers’ Arms all about her exploits in the hope he will reconsider his decision to bar her after that affair with the pickled eggs last year.
