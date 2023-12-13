Powell and Pressburger's most bizarre moments

From the blurb on the British Film Institute YouTube channel.
Part of the enduring majesty of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's cinema comes from their ability to undercut the prim and proper sensibility of wartime filmmaking with moments that are deeply strange, sometimes even disturbing.
In this video essay director Will Webb highlights scenes from Powell + Pressburger films - including The Red Shoes, A Matter of Life and Death, I Know Where I'm Going and Black Narcissus - that tilt us off-balance, shaking what we thought we knew about the world's that one of cinema's greatest filmmaking partnerships created.
He also, I'm pleased to say, looks at A Canterbury Tale and Gone to Earth - cue shots of Jennifer Jones on the Stiperstones.
