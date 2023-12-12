What becomes of orphaned prawns?

The writer Frank Cottrell-Boyce was once waiting to be seen in an A&E department and asked his Twitter followers to entertain him by sending jokes.
This was in the era when The Prawn Joke was the funniest joke a friend and I could conceive of. We had long since passed the stage where we told it to one other: we just had to think of its existence to be convulsed.
The Poke website saw the jokes from FCB's followers on Twitter and posted an article with 21 of the best - or maybe that should be the worst. The Prawn Joke was one of those selected.
Charlie Chaplin said "Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot," and it turns out that is very much true of prawns' lives too.
