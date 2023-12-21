The Spencer Davis Group on Ready Steady Go!, 14 May 1965

Here as an early Christmas present, if only to myself, is an audio recording of the Spencer Davis Group on the television pop show Ready Steady Go!
As the song they sing, My Babe, is on their first LP, Their First LP, I assume this is from the band's debut on the programme. That was on 14 May 1965.
My Babe was first written and performed by Bobby Hatfield and Bill Medley, who were about to find fame as The Righteous Brothers.
At the time of this edition of Ready Steady Go!, Steve Winwood was three months past his 17th birthday. This recording is a reminder that he was a celebrated blues guitarist long before he became known for playing the Hammond organ. He is also the singer here.
No comments:
Post a Comment