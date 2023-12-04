"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, December 04, 2023
The part-abandoned Tooting, Merton & Wimbledon Railway
Jago Hazzard is our guide to this South London line. Parts of it are still in use, and more remains of the abandoned stretches than you may expect.
You can support Jago's videos via his Patreon page.
