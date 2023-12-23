Thanks to the reader who nominated it, and also to the judges for their services throughout the year. They were wearing paper hats and eating mince pies when they made this adjudication.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Police arrest woman after finding her hiding under giant teddy bear in Boughton
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment