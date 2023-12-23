Saturday, December 23, 2023

Police arrest woman after finding her hiding under giant teddy bear in Boughton

Embed from Getty Images

Our Headline of the Day Award goes to Nottinghamshire Live for this tale of crime fighting in the East Midlands.

Thanks to the reader who nominated it, and also to the judges for their services throughout the year. They were wearing paper hats and eating mince pies when they made this adjudication.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)