Another extraordinary railway bridge at Keadby in Lincolnshire

The other day I showed you the combined road and railway bridge over the Trent at Keadby. It's not been lifted since 1956, which may be just as well, because it looks terrifying.But there is another extraordinary railway bridge in operation on the Doncaster to Scunthorpe line near Keady.
The Stainforth and Keadby Canal links the waterways of South Yorkshire with the Trent. And this swing bridge takes the railway over it shortly before Keadby,
You can see it in operation in the video above. And that's the terrifying lift bridge that no long lifts below.
