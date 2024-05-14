Are there Liberal thinkers for good times and Liberal thinkers for hard times?

Looking at some leading politicians of the day and of past days, I divided them like this:
Good times: Tony Blair, David Cameron, Nick Clegg, George Osborne, David Miliband.
Hard times: Gordon Brown, Margaret Thatcher, Vince Cable, Denis Healey, Alistair Darling
We have lived in hard times for so long now that it's hard to know who among today's politicians would be more suited to good times, so I'm not sure this categorisation is useful today.
But I have been wondering if, among Liberal thinkers, there are some suited to good times and some suited to hard times.
The growing threat of Russian aggression in Europe makes Karl Popper and Isaiah Berlin look more relevant than they did 20 or 30 years ago. It's unfair to call them 'Cold War Liberals', as many on the left do, but their views were formed as a reaction to tyranny and the threat of tyranny.
By contrast, I am an admirer of the postmodern Liberal philosopher Richard Rorty, yet when I came to write about him for Liberator in 2017, I found I had growing doubts about him. I did question Rorty's account of George Orwell, but there was a more fundamental doubt that I steered away from.
It was whether postmodernism's relaxed view of truth was so appealing in a word where Trump was US President and the internet was choked with lies and conspiracy theories.
Rorty, it seemed, was a Liberal thinkers for good times, not hard times.
You might think of Mill as a believer in progress, and thus a good times man. But I remember writing a seminar paper about On Liberty in which I commented on its pessimistic tone. One reason Mill wanted freedom of thought and speech was that he was dissatisfied with the intellectual climate of the day.
There is definitely an element of "All great men are dead, and I'm not feeling too well myself", in Mark Twain's words, about On Liberty.
So if I put Mill in the hard times column, it's more about his temperament than the fine details of his philosophy.
And, for the same reason, he is joined there by Charles Masterman. Though Masterman was a practical politician - he was the minister who spent countless hours taking Lloyd George's health insurance act through the Commons in the face of implacable opposition from the Conservatives and the medical profession - there is an air of melancholy about his writings - notably The Condition of England.
Jo Grimond, by contrast, has a sunny temperament and that gets him into the good times club.
What do you think? Is this distinction useful?
