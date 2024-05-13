Rishi Sunak's speech today: "Do you think that's wise, sir?"

In his speech today, Rishi Sunak said the next five years will be some of the most difficult and dangerous in the UK's history.
If Sergeant Wilson were here to advise him, I feel sure he would have said: "Do you think that's wise, sir?"
Because the British people seem to have decided that, not only do they not much like Sunak, but that he's not much good at his job either.
I base this, not just on his individual poll ratings, but on the fact that you never here anyone expressing enthusiasm for him. His own party members chose Liz Truss when allowed a choice between them.
So why should the voters turn to Sunak if they agree we are approaching dangerous times? That belief is more likely to make them turn so someone else to govern them.
And a final point on today's speech: a party that is serious about the nation's defence does not put Grant Shapps in charge of it.
