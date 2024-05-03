Friday, May 03, 2024

Ed Davey and the Dinosaurs: The cheesy Lib Dem post-election stunt is in


Thanks to Liberal Democrat Voice for this photo of Ed Davey and some dinosaurs.

Lord Bonkers tells me the party's original plan was to use his old friend Ruttie, the Rutland Water Monster, but in the event it proved impossible to agree a fee.

