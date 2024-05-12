Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

Martin Scorcese's tribute to the films of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, Made in England, received its premiere in London yesterday and is now being shown at the British Film Institute and at screens around the country.
It's on at the Phoenix Cinema and Arts Centre in Leicester on Friday, for instance.
The BFI website says of it:
Martin Scorsese presents an impassioned and highly personal tribute to Powell and Pressburger’s work, richly illustrated with clips and rare archive material. It’s been said that had Martin Scorsese not become one of the world’s great filmmakers, he would still have been one of its greatest teachers of film history.
This impassioned exploration of the films of two of his formative and most treasured inspirations follows the US filmmaker’s film essays on American and Italian cinema, delivering deeply personal reflections on what Powell and Pressburger’s work has meant to his life, alongside wonderfully illuminating analyses of the films themselves.
Drawing richly from the BFI National Archive, as well as private material from Scorsese and the film’s editor (and Powell’s widow) Thelma Schoonmaker, David Hinton’s film is ... an ideal introduction to Powell and Pressburger’s work.
