IN COLOUR: Wilson, Keppel and Betty at Dudley Hippodrome

"If anyone asked me why I continue to fight," said Lord Bonkers, "I should show them this."
"This" is a video of the beloved novelty dance act Wilson, Keppel and Betty rehearsing at Dudley Hippodrome in 1949.
Dudley Hippodrome was demolished last year after a long campaign to save it. The last star to perform their before it became a bingo club in 1974 was Roy Orbison. It must have looked great at night when those tall windows were still glazed.
And you can read about Wilson, Keppel and their various Bettys in an article by Luke McKernan. Here they are as we know them best.
