Oliver's Crossing: A disused level crossing in the centre of Coalville

Snibston Colliery was developed by George Stephenson and opened in 1832. Coal from it reached the outside world via his Leicester and Swannington Railway, one of the first of the steam age.
Oliver's Crossing lies on the line that led from the colliery to the Leicester and Swannington, running through what became the centre of the town of Coalville - a name that could have come from Hard Times.
The crossing was named after Oliver Robinson, who became crossing keeper here in the 1880s after suffering a mining accident. The hut that sheltered him can still be seen.
Oliver's Crossing remained in use until the colliery closed in 1983.
