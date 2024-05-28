Labour council group leader in Leicestershire joins the Lib Dems

Good news from Leicestershire this morning. Charlotte Green, leader of the Labour group on Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council and the only Labour councillor in the new Hinckley and Bosworth constituency, has joined the Liberal Democrats.
The Lib Dem candidate for Hinckley and Bosworth is Michael Mullaney. Announcing the news on Twitter, he said Charlotte knows only the Lib Dems can beat the Tories there, so she urges Labour supporters to vote tactically to get the Tories out.
