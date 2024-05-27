Tory HQ accuses party's MPs of failing to back election campaign

Staff at Conservative Party HQ have sent out a candid report detailing failures by the party's MPs to get behind its general election campaign,
Trouble is, they've sent it to those same MPs.
The full story is behind The Times paywall, but Sky News has some details:
Staff at Tory headquarters accused some MPs of focusing too much on ministerial business and said some were refusing to knock on doors or were away on holiday.
And there's more:
Some of the concerns detailed by the Times include a reference to the Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer, where an issue with "MP cooperation" was noted.
Sarah Atherton, the MP for Wrexham, was accused of "refusing to engage" with a note saying she "wants to cancel this week's campaigning sessions".
Just another day of smooth professionalism from the Conservative election machine.
