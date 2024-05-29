Iain Dale has disgusted Tunbridge Wells

Red faces at Conservative campaign headquarters.
Yesterday came news that Iain Dale gave up his LBC radio show to stand as the Conservative candidate for Tunbridge Wells.
Today came this from Adam Bienkov on Byline Times:
Departing LBC Presenter Iain Dale, who announced this week that he is quitting the station in an attempt to stand as the Conservative party’s candidate for Tunbridge Wells, previously told listeners to his podcast that he “never liked the place” and “would happily live somewhere else”.
Dale, who announced this week that he hopes to succeed Conservative MP Greg Hands as the MP for the area, said on his podcast ‘For the Many’ in 2022 that he had only remained in the area “slightly against my will”.
“I have lived in Tunbridge Wells since 1997, slightly against my will”, he told his co-host, the former Labour MP Jacqui Smith.
“I’ve never liked the place. Still don’t, and would happily live somewhere else”.
If it's any consolation to Dale, who was helpful to me in the far off early days of political blogging and whose style influenced mine, he won't be the last of the many Tory candidates appointed at the last minute whose online life will cause them embarrassment. I can see it being a theme of the campaign.
Meanwhile, reports LBC, the Tory deputy chairman and candidate Jonathan Gullis has been pictured campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer,
