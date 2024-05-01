The Joy of Six 1225

Martin Roche says Ofcom is not fit for purpose and must be replaced: "The entire entity is unfit for purpose. It must be replaced with a new body with a stiff backbone and sharp teeth, one that acts without fear or favour and is impervious to political pressure. This is about democracy and truth. Both those elements must be bigger than regulators and bigger than demagogue politicians."
Megan Kang shows that America's love affair with guns is a surprisingly recent phenomenon.
"As a child I used to swim in the River Wye and I remember the clouds of mayflies in the summer, as well as huge leaping salmon." Oliver Bullough on the Welsh government's lack of concern for the despoilation of this once-beautiful river.
"Women in philosophy have always needed a special stroke of luck. Like men, they have usually had to be well-born, well-off, talented and - in the European tradition at least - white. But most women philosophers before the late 20th century needed something more: access to a man who held the uncommon view that women - or at least certain women - could be serious thinkers too." Sophie Smith reviews two books on female philosophers.
Lindsay Anderson looked back over his career as a director in an he interview he gave in 1989.
