The Joy of Six 1229

Giorgia Tolfo on Chiswick Women's Aid, who opened the world’s first safe house for women and children in 1971: "In the first month of opening the centre, a woman suffering violence at home arrived asking for shelter. Erin Pizzey, CWA's coordinator and spokesperson, didn't think twice. She quickly made arrangements to host the woman at the centre until her situation improved. Word spread and soon more women arrived seeking shelter."
Amid rising rents and closing businesses and venues, locals in South London are increasingly forming cooperatives to take charge of spaces and reinvigorate their communities, reports Kemi Alemoru.
"He discovered ... the fine perspectivist and occasional architect Raymond Myerscough Walker living in a vagabond caravan in a wood near Chichester, his archive stored in his car, a near sunken Rover. Such persons are much more than also-rans. They are the substance of a parallel history of Stamp’s creation that abjures inflated reputations, vapid self-promoters and the slimy gibberish of PRs and journalists who pump them up to this day." Jonathan Meades reviews Interwar: British Architecture 1919-39 by Gavin Stamp.
John Boughton has been to Thamesmead, where tenants are trying to fight off unwanted redevelopment.
Jonathan Denby discusses the importance of gardening to Victorian politicians: "Their involvement in gardening went much further than being responsible for a large estate. At Hawarden, it was a fixture of Gladstone’s calendar to host the annual horticultural society show in his garden, giving an address on horticulture, which was later published as a pamphlet."
1 comment:
While Jonathan Denby's piece on Victorian era politicians and their gardens is impressive, I'd like to draw everyone's attention to Baron Lubbock of Avebury. One of the most important Liberal MPs of the 19th century, he was the inaugural president of the British Beekeeper's Association in 1874. While he didn't cultivate one of the great stately gardens of the era, he didn't need to, he bought and preserved the Avebury Stone Circle and was responsible for the Ancient Monuments Act 1882 which listed 68 prehistoric monuments and is the basis for all future laws governing our archaeological and architectural heritage.
