Learning to celebrate St George's Day

I miss blogging in scuzzy internet cafes. I was in one in King's Lynn when I looked out the window and saw the town's Conservative Club was flying the flag of St George.
As I then wrote:
Until a very few years ago it would have been unthinkable for it to have flown anything but the Union Jack.
We never used to be so keen on St George. I remember the saint's day being a big deal in the Cubs - we took part in a parade and the mayor was there in full fig - and churches would fly his flag, but that was about it.
The modern renaissance in the use of St George may date from 1996, when both England, the hosts, and Scotland qualified for the European Football Championship.
England fans, it is argued, showed a grasp of the politics of the Union that their countrymen have not always matched and realised they could not brandish the Union Jack. So they rallied behind the Flag of St George instead.
Certainly, by 2014 Leicester felt it ought to mark the day with a St George's Festival, which I went along to:
With its morris dancers, knights and dragons, there was perhaps something contrived about the whole affair. But I was pleased to see it taking place for two reasons.
First, there is variety of left-winmething that whites, particularly the white working class, do not have.
So is good to see St George taking his place alongside Vaisakhi, Diwali and Hannukah in Leicester's roster of municipally recognised festivals.
And perhaps the idea that other people's festivals are authentic while yours are contrived is part of the same faulty view of multiculturalism. After all, every festival was invented if you go back far enough.
Second, if people of goodwill do not take up 23 April, then others will.
In 1979 the National Front staged a march of around 1000 people in Leicester on St George's Day. There were clashes with anti-fascist demonstrators, 40 injuries and 80 arrests.
Even if you don't care for morris dancing, you have to admit it's preferable to a National Front march.
The recent row over England's kit for Euro 2024 was an example of patriotism gone sour, but I stand by these words today.
My village’s church is dedicated to St George. On April 23rd I made a point of hoisting the St George’s flag. I put a picture on the Parish Council Facebook page with the caption that St George’s Day is a day to celebrate those who protect the weak and vulnerable. (Also a day to celebrate those who speak truth to power even at peril of their lives, but one political message is enough to be going on with).
