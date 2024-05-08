The local elections have gone and the general election is not yet upon us. So this could be a good time to write a guest post for Liberal England.
Please drop me a line if you've got ideas or opinions you'd like to share with the readers of this blog.
As you can see from the list below, I accept posts on subjects far beyond the Liberal Democrats and British politics.
I'm happy to entertain a wide variety of views, but I'd hate you to spend your time writing something I wouldn't want to publish. So do please get in touch first.
These are the last ten guest posts on Liberal England:
- Councillor defections: The scores on the doors at the end of 2023 - Augustus Carp
- Snailbeach and the music of abandonment - Eric Loveland Heath
- Sex, spies and scandal: The John Vassall Affair - Alex Grant
- Jon Pertwee's Doctor tackled many of the problems we face today - Peter Chambers
- Martyn’s Law and its unintended ecclesiastical consequences - Augustus Carp
- The Lib Dems approach the general election in a far weaker position than in 1997 - Anselm Anon
- A book that explains why Britain voted for Brexit - Peter Chambers
- No smoke without political economy - Anselm Anon
- In old age a shared past is rich and comforting - The Secret Support Worker
- So far this year, 49 councillors have left the Tories and 42 have left Labour - Augustus Carp
