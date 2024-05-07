The Conservative Party will eat itself

📮🗳️ Postal voting - it’s time to scrap it.— Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) May 7, 2024
Why would a right-wing Conservative MP want to scrap postal voting?
I smell a conspiracy theory. The Tories really won the mayoral election in London or the West Midlands but were somehow cheated out of it by all those postal votes.
It's nonsense, of course, but we should encourage Tories to believe in this conspiracy theory. That's because scrapping postal votes would harm them, not help them.
Her's another tweet that explains why - I assume BES is the British Electoral Study.
Party breakdown for 2019 from the BES probability sample (all modes, postal n=689) pic.twitter.com/WespXB9n7o— Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) May 7, 2024
If I am reading this correctly, at the last election the Conservative Party won 43.7 per cent of the votes cast at polling stations and 49.3 per cent of votes cast by post.
As the Conservatives won 42.3 of all votes cast in 2019, I may have missed a subtlety or two. Perhaps it's that these figures rely on how respondents said they voted rather than how they actually voted.
Still, Clarke-Smith's comments a good example of how the increasing influence of conspiracist thinking on the Tories is driving them mad.
