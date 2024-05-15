How the Lib Dems will stand in the Commons after the election is not in our hands

It would mean a lot to the Liberal Democrats to be the third party in the Commons. again. Our leader would get two questions at every PMQs: our spokespeople would get called more and earlier in debates. And all that would mean more media coverage and more clips on social media.
But there's no likely Lib Dem performance at the next election which would leave the reclaiming of this status entirely in our hands.
Have a look at this opinion poll and the resultant forecast of how many seats each party will win by Stats for Lefties.
I enjoy these forecasts of a Tory wipe out, but I don't take them too seriously. Besides, what interests me here are the Lib Dem and SNP totals.
🗳️ Labour lead by 23pts (356-seat majority)
🔴 LAB 47% (+3)
🔵 CON 24% (=)
🟣 REF 10% (-3)
🟠 LD 9% (+1)
🟢 GRN 6% (=)
🟡 SNP 2% (=)
Via @wethinkpolling, 9-10 May (+/- vs 2-3 May)
