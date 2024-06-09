Bishop's Castle is the best place in the UK to live as a single parent

This just in from the Shropshire Star:
Ranked highly for its affordability and environment to raise a family, Bishop’s Castle has been named as the best place in the UK to live as a single parent.
The ranking was conducted by family law specialists, Richard Nelson LLP which looked at seven key factors including average house price, salary, council tax rate, the proportion of Ofsted rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ schools and nurseries, cost of electricity, crime rate and amount of public green space.
I'm not planning to start a family, but I shall finally get back to Shropshire later this summer.
