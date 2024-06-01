Don't like the decision? Try to change the referee

I don't know if this is a new trend or a coincidence, but there are three stories in the news that involve challenges to the impartiality of a court or tribunal.
In the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, the Post Office tried to get Judge Fraser removed from hearing the case Bates v Post Office. They questioned his impartiality because the case was going badly for them.
On Wednesday an employment tribunal has ruled that Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group constructively dismissed an assistant director, Clive Rennie. During the hearing, says BBC News, NHS documents were not disclosed and an attempt was even made to remove the judge.
And yesterday lawyers acting for the chief constable of Northamptonshire in a disciplinary hearing asked the members of three-person independent panel to recuse themselves because they are "biased". The Northamptonshire Telegraph has the story - the panel has yet to return its verdict on this or the allegations against the chief constable.
Maybe such moves have always been going on behind the scenes, but they do feel like part of the Trumpian degradation of public life.
