Mdou Moctar: Imouhar

New Musical Express approves of this 2024 single:
The track opens with a restrained, deep groove before erupting into a searing, ’60s-flavoured electric guitar frenzy, with Moctar and band cutting loose for the bulk of the track’s running time.
Moctar is thought to be one of the last people who can write in Tamasheq, and the language is considered to be at risk of dying out.
“People here are just using French,” the musician has said. "They’re starting to forget their own language. We feel like in a hundred years no one will speak good Tamasheq, and that’s so scary for us."
The blurb on this official music video explains further:
Imouhar is the Tuareg equivalent to "brother" or "comrade.” It’s a familial way to say “Tuareg people” that expresses a shared bond.
Imouhar is a track from Mdou Moctar's album Funeral for Justice.
