The Lib Dems may win more seats than us on 4 July say Tories

Who says? The Conservative Party, that's who.
Here's Christian Calgie on the Express website this afternoon:
The Conservative Party is currently spending around £2,300 on four adverts, which include a graph suggesting the party could fall to just 57 seats, its worst result in its near-300-year history.
Meanwhile they warn Labour could win 490 seats, with the Liberal Democrats becoming the official opposition with 61 seats.
Up to 200,000 Facebook users so far have seen the advert, which aims to warn those flirting with Reform UK not to let Keir Starmer win a landslide majority.
The ad VoiceOver warns: “The more votes for Reform, the LibDems, or anyone else, will hand Labour 100 extra seats, giving Keir Starmer the largest majority Labour have ever had”.
It's a sign of how desperate the Conservatives are, because anyone served the ad is likely to conclude that they have given up any hope of winning.
And it has the whiff of a tactic that is too clever by half and could backfire.
