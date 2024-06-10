Monday, June 10, 2024

Green Party deputy is former hypnotherapist who said he could help women increase their breast size



The Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day Award, though the judges did feel the paper should have made it clear that it was the Green Party's deputy leader who once made the claim.

You can see the story that follows it elsewhere online.

