Wednesday, June 19, 2024

The old lead mine and railway at Snailbeach in Shropshire

The old lead mine at Snailbeach has cropped up here a few times, but it really is a remarkable site.

I'll be exploring it again myself later this summer, but for the time being here's a good video of the remains there.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)