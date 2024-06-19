"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
The old lead mine and railway at Snailbeach in Shropshire
The old lead mine at Snailbeach has cropped up here a few times, but it really is a remarkable site.
I'll be exploring it again myself later this summer, but for the time being here's a good video of the remains there.
No comments:
Post a Comment